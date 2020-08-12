BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday he expects to release a fall plan for Boston Public Schools within one or two weeks. Walsh said the city is preparing right now for both hybrid and remote options and are putting coronavirus precautions in place.

“I know that many people are anxious about the decision,” Walsh said. “Parents are concerned and also need time to make plans. Teachers have concerns and they’re also worried, and they need time to make plans. And everyone is rightly concerned about their safety and the safety of our young people.”

Walsh said schools are working to install protective separators, with nearly 5,000 pieces ordered already.

Nurses will be provided with ventilated isolation spaces, and HVAC systems are also being inspected with new filters installed. The city will also make sure at least one window in every classroom opens, and each school will be provided with an electrostatic sprayer.

“We will not send students or teachers or staff into a building that is not safe,” Walsh said.

“To be clear about the priorities that we’ve laid out here, keeping everyone safe is our first priority. That means our kids, our families. That means all of our teachers, our staff. That means our community at large. It means quite honestly, everyone.”

Walsh said “we hope” there will be in person learning this year, but the city is preparing to make sure both remote and hybrid options work.

“I would love to be all in-person, five days a week. I think many people would, but we know that we can’t,” said Walsh. “We just know that that’s not an option today, because the coronavirus is still very much front and center here in Boston and Massachusetts and in the country.”