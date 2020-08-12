Celtics Sign Brad Stevens To Contract ExtensionBrad Stevens will not be jumping back into the college ranks any time soon. The Celtics signed their head coach to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Bruins' Top Line Shows Up Just In Time For The Real Games To BeginLook out, NHL. The Bruins' top line has awoken.

Patriots Among Teams Exploring 'Pods' System To Get Fans Into Stadium On Game DaysThe Patriots are still holding out some hope that they'll be able to have fans attend games at Gillette Stadium.

Bergeron Scores Double-Overtime Game-Winner, Bruins Take 1-0 Series Lead On HurricanesIt took until double overtime, but the Boston Bruins finally have themselves a victory. And this one counted.

Patriots Held A (Somewhat) Real Practice On TuesdayThis year's iteration of NFL training camp is nothing like training camps of years past. But on Wednesday, things looked a little more on the normal side for the New England Patriots.