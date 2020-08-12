BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens will not be jumping back into the college ranks any time soon. The Celtics have signed their head coach to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Terms for the deal were not disclosed, per team policy, but don’t expect anyone else to man the Boston bench for the foreseeable future. Stevens, who was initially hired in 2013, has a 318-245 record in his seven seasons in Boston. He already owns the fourth-most wins by a Celtics coach in franchise history, trailing only Red Auerbach (795), Tommy Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416).
“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” said Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”
“Brad is an accomplished coach and an outstanding person,” said Celtics lead owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck. “We are proud to have him lead our team forward in our quest for Banner 18.”
The Celtics have already clinched their spot in the NBA playoffs this season, the sixth straight year they’ve done so under Stevens’ tutelage.