BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly two dozen animals are now in the care of the MSPCA after being surrendered from a home in Brighton. Authorities described that home as “unlivable.”
The twenty cats and one dog, all under the age of two, are now available for adoption. According to the MSPCA, most of the animals had some minor health issues that have now been treated.
Their former owner voluntarily gave the animals up about two weeks ago and is not facing charges.
“This is one of those cases where the animals began to multiply and their owner got overwhelmed and could no longer care for them,” the MSPCA’s Anna Rafferty-Arnold said in a written statement.
The cats and dog are now at MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain. It is currently closed to the public, so anybody interested in adopting should email adoption@mspca.org.
The organization is also seeking donations to help offset the cost of their care.