BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has had a somewhat frustrating time in the NHL’s bubble in Toronto. He took those frustrations out on his stick midway through Wednesday’s Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
After hitting the post roughly 200 times over the first 30 minutes of the game (rough estimate, of course), DeBrusk decided it was time to get some new lumber. As you can see here, he put his goal-less stick out of its misery:
Jake DeBrusk is a BIG mood pic.twitter.com/OcWQFb8lkL
— Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) August 12, 2020
DeBrusk’s crankiness was not because of the 11 a.m. start to Game 1. He squandered three golden scoring opportunities during the first two periods, leading to his Bo Jackson impression. In addition to missing an open net in the clip above, he also hit a post earlier in the frame. Add on a bad pass on a potential Boston 3-on-1, and it’s been a pretty irritating Wednesday afternoon for DeBrusk so far.
With the score tied 2-2, those missed opportunities may come back to haunt DeBrusk and the Bruins even more later in the day.
So far in the NHL’s restart, DeBrusk has just one goal in his three-plus games.