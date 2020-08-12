BOSTON (CBS) – The third heat wave in the city of Boston this summer became official Tuesday afternoon and this stretch does not want to quit.

Tuesday’s 94° reading at Logan tied Monday’s reading for the second hottest temperature so far this season. The hottest temperature reading of 2020 currently stands at 95°. Boston reached that three times in July.

The Heat Advisory that has been in place for the past few days remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Unlike earlier this week, northern Worcester County and northwestern Middlesex County are no longer in the advisory category.

The areas shaded in orange will feel like 95-100° due to the combination of extreme temperatures and high humidity. Unfortunately the air conditioning will have it’s work cut out for it one more day.

As the daytime heating ramps up, a stalled out cold front will trigger isolated thunderstorms.

This shouldn’t be a widespread severe weather day but heavy downpours (even some torrential rain) are possible with these afternoon cells. Any rain that arrives will be beneficial as southern New England is in the early stages of drought. Expect these to kick off between 2 and 7 p.m.

Then, relief is in sight!

Once the stalled front sweeps to the southeast, drier, cooler air will finally make its return. Thursday will land in the mid 80’s while Friday-Sunday hovers around 80°!

We can finally give the air conditioners and fans a break over the weekend.