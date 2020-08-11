BOSTON (CBS) — From Friday through Monday, it looked like tight end Jordan Leggett was on his way to becoming a New England Patriot. On Tuesday though, that journey apparently is over.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Leggett will not be signing with the Patriots.

The Patriots will not be signing TE Jordan Leggett, per source. The team could look at other available options to add depth at the position, with Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi projecting for key roles as rookies. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 11, 2020

Leggett, 25, had been in Foxboro for a visit on Friday. On Monday, NFL Network reported that Leggett would sign with the Patriots, so long as he passed his physical and COVID-19 testing.

Yates’ report didn’t specifically note what changed, but ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that the lack of a deal “is a good reminder that there is a process the team goes through before finalizing a signing.”

TE Jordan Leggett had been in for a visit on Friday. This is a good reminder that there is a process the team goes through before finalizing a signing (visit, physical, testing etc.) and nothing is official until a contract is signed. https://t.co/n5e0MCPFLT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2020

Leggett has played in 15 NFL games, catching 14 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown for the Jets in 2018. In his final two seasons at Clemson, the 6-foot-5 Leggett caught 86 passes for 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns. He spent the 2019 season on the Buccaneers’ practice squad and active roster, without appearing in any games.

With Leggett no longer in the picture, the Patriots’ depth chart at tight end includes rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, as well as Ryan Izzo.