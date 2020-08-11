Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak Set To Play In Game 1 Vs. HurricanesOn Monday, Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak were both deemed "Unfit to Participate" in practice. On Tuesday, they'll both be on the ice for the Bruins in Game 1 against the Hurricanes.

Terry Francona Returning To Cleveland Bench After Week Of RestCleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will return to the team Tuesday after missing more than a week so he could rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition.

President Donald Trump Slams College Football Cancellations As 'A Tragic Mistake'The President weighed in with his thoughts on the rumors swirling about the potential cancellation of the college football season.

President Donald Trump Would Take Military Advice From Bill Belichick, Can't Pick Sides In Tom Brady SplitPresident Donald Trump has been vocal about all sports this week. On Tuesday, he spoke about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Providence Bruins Create Award Honoring The Late Colby CaveColby Cave will forever be a part of the Providence Bruins organization, as Boston's AHL affiliate announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Award on Tuesday.