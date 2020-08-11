BOSTON (CBS) — New limits on outdoor gatherings go into effect Tuesday in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the change in the limit from 100 to 50 people after seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases, with some clusters linked to large parties.
The order applies to crowds on both public and private property. It requires face masks at events where more than 10 people from different households will be mixing. The limit to indoor gatherings stays at 25.
In making the announcement last Friday, Baker said that both state and local police will be empowered to enforce the new orders and event hosts that violate the rules will face fines or cease and desist orders.
A new “COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team” will work to “ramp up enforcement” across the state and coordinate with local communities that are at the highest risk for coronavirus outbreaks.
Massachusetts has indefinitely postponed step 2 of the Phase 3 reopening process because of the uptick. Moving to step 2 would have allowed more performance venues and indoor recreation areas to re-open, such as bowling alleys, arcades, roller skating rinks and laser tag facilities.