BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will not be on the ticket with Joe Biden this November. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate after Warren was featured heavily in months of speculation.
The Biden campaign announced Sen. Harris as his vice president selection on Tuesday.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
Warren ran against Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination before dropping out and endorsing him in April.
Biden had promised to pick a woman as his vice president and faced pressure from African American activists to choose a Black running mate as an acknowledgment of their political importance and a response to institutional racism. Warren, who is white, nevertheless remained a finalist deep into the process.
This is hysterical. The loonie left better be prepared for another 4 years of Trump. Biden can’t win anyway, the damaged Harris will not help.
Make no mistake, I don;t like trump but over what the Democrats have offered, I will hold my nose (again) vote for him.