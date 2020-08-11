BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported 296 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 112,969 while the total number of deaths is 8,529.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.9% after it dipped to 1.8% on Monday.
As of Tuesday, there are 387 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of five from Monday. There are 70 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 14,972 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,337,606 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 96 new probable cases reported Tuesday for a total of 8,738 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.