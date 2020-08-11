President Donald Trump Would Take Military Advice From Bill Belichick, Can't Pick Sides In Tom Brady SplitPresident Donald Trump has been vocal about all sports this week. On Tuesday, he spoke about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Providence Bruins Create Award Honoring The Late Colby CaveColby Cave will forever be a part of the Providence Bruins organization, as Boston's AHL affiliate announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Award on Tuesday.

UMass Cancels 2020 Football Season Due To Coronavirus, Hoping To Play In SpringAs the Power 5 conferences scramble to figure out a way to stage a 2020 college football season, one local team is bowing out.

'The Memphis Pick' Adds Some Meaning To Tuesday's Celtics-Grizzlies GameThe Celtics have a game Tuesday night, though their clash with the Memphis Grizzlies really doesn't matter much to the players on the roster. The front office, on the other hand, would greatly appreciate a win.

Patriots Boast Top Two Players In NFL's Next Gen Coverage Stats From 2019Everybody knows that Stephon Gilmore is the best cornerback in the NFL. But most NFL fans would be surprised to learn the second-best cornerback is also a member of the Patriots' secondary.