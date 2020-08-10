BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy were out campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat this weekend, just days before they face off in a WBZ-TV debate.

Challenger Kennedy took part in elbow taps and group selfies on his home turf of Newton Sunday.

“We are canvassing all over and in every darn corner of our Commonwealth,” he told supporters.

Incumbent Markey spent Sunday connecting with voters in Western Massachusetts.

“Families need real help, real support and they’re not getting that right now,” he said, touching upon the need for resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the same issue, Kennedy said: “If you can’t get back to work, how can you afford a mortgage? If you can’t afford a mortgage, how can you make ends meet in this time?”

As September approaches, both candidates say every campaign stop is crucial.

“I’m looking forward to the debate, looking forward to talking about the big issues,” Markey said.

The men will face-off in a live debate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be moderated by political analyst Jon Keller.