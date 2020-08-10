BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots added to their roster on Monday, signing veteran running back Lamar Miller.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, noting that it is contingent on Miller passing a physical.

Former Texans’ RB Lamar Miller tore his ACL one year ago but is said to he fully recovered and ready to play this season. https://t.co/MSJTtEHtgp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2020

Miller, 29, was a fourth-round pick in 2012 for the Miami Dolphins, where he spent the first four years of his career. He was a member of the Houston Texans from 2016-18, but a torn ACL in last year’s preseason cost him his 2019 season. Miller earned a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2018, his last healthy season.

In 2018, Miller ran for 973 yards and five touchdowns on 210 carries, while also catching 25 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He went over 1,100 yards from scrimmage every year from 2014-18, going over 1,000 yards rushing twice (2014, 2016).

Miller joins a crowded depth chart in New England, with James White, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, Damien Harris and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor on the roster. Michel, though, is starting camp on the PUP list, after undergoing offseason foot surgery. Fullback Dan Vitale was expected to play an important role in the backfield, but he opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Running back Brandon Bolden — whose role on the team is more on special teams than offense — also opted out.

In his career, Miller has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns on 1,354 carries, with 209 receptions for 1,565 yards and eight touchdowns in 105 regular-season games. He’s played in three career playoff games, rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 55 carries.