BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots added another cornerback to the mix in their stout secondary. New England acquired cornerback Michael Jackson from the Detroit Lions on Sunday for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
The 23-year-old Jackson came into the NFL in 2019 as a fifth-round pick out of Miami, taken No. 158 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. He started his career on the Dallas practice squad but was signed to the Detroit 53-man roster ahead of the season.
Jackson played in one game for Detroit last season, playing two snaps on special teams. He did not register any stats.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jackson joins a talented — and packed — secondary in New England. He’ll add some depth behind Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams.