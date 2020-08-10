Bruce Cassidy Feels 'Different Energy' From Bruins With Quick Turnaround For PlayoffsOn the one hand, Cassidy might have preferred a little extra time. But he also said that the quick turnaround might help jump-start the team after its 0-3-0 showing in the round robin.

Brian Johnson Leaves Pawtucket Training Site, Future With Red Sox UnclearVeteran left-hander Brian Johnson has left the Red Sox' alternate training site to return home to Florida, and his future with the team is unclear.

Report: Patriots Expected To Sign Tight End Jordan Leggett, DT Darius KilgoThe Patriots are hosting a pair of free agents on Monday, and if all goes well with their COVID-19 testing, the two will be in a New England uniform very soon.

Report: NFL Could Play Some Games On Saturdays If College Football Is CanceledWith big-time college football currently hanging by a thread, the NFL is course prepared to pounce on an opportunity.

From Brady To Newton: Julian Edelman Details Patriots' Change At Quarterbackife is a lot different for Julian Edelman this year at Patriots training camp. And we're not even talking about all the pandemic-related changes in Foxboro.