BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported 214 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five additional deaths in the state on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 112,673 while the total number of deaths is 8,519.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.8% after three straight days at 1.9%.
As of Monday, there are 380 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of five from Sunday. There are 60 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 11,276 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,322,634 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 61 new probable cases reported Monday for a total of 8,642 probable cases in the state. There was one probable death, bringing the state’s total to 222
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.