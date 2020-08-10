WORCESTER (CBS) – Holy Cross students woke up Monday morning to the news that their fall 2020 semester will be shifting to remote online learning because of the coronavirus.
Senior Caroline Fredricks just moved in to her apartment from Buffalo, NY. “Everyone was very disappointed but they say things are subject to change,” Fredricks said.
Holy Cross President Philip Boroughs said the health and safety of the students, faculty, staff and community would have been compromised. “Getting to and from classes and wearing masks. We would have to test them regularly. There are just so many concerns there,” he said.
Dominic Dimitroff has been here all summer and was looking forward to students returning. “I will be taking classes upstairs on my laptop. It’s not ideal but the last thing we want to do is have corona come back,” Dimitroff said.
The college will allow some students in difficult circumstances to live on campus, including some international students.
Fredricks plans to stay for now in her apartment with her roommates. “The college experience at Holy Cross is the reason I keep coming back. We love going to dining halls and hanging out now that it’s taken away fully we are disappointed,” she said.