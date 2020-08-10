BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — The risk level for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) rose from moderate to high in Bridgewater and Halifax, the Department of Public Health announced Monday.
The risk level for East Bridgewater, Hanson, Pembroke, and West Bridgewater rose to moderate.
Eight Mass. communities have a risk level of high or critical.
Aerial spraying for 25 communities in parts of Plymouth and Bristol Counties begins Monday.
There has been one human case of EEE in Middleboro so far this year. There were 12 human cases and six deaths in 2019. Before last year, there were recent outbreaks in 2010-2012 and 2004-2006, DPH said.
Officials said people still need to use bug spray and cover up if they’re going to be outside from dusk until dawn.
For more information about EEE, visit the DPH webpage.