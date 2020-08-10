BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Bruins learned that they’ll be playing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. By the end of the evening, they learned when they’ll be playing those games — and they don’t have much time to prepare.
The Bruins and Hurricanes are set to face off Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.
Here’s what the two teams have for a schedule so far (all times ET):
Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.
Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 15, 12 p.m.
Game 4: Monday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.
Game 5: Wednesday, Aug. 19, Time TBD
Game 6: Thursday, Aug. 20, Time TBD
Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 12, Time TBD
Locally, Games 1-2 and Game 4 are scheduled to air on NESN, with Saturday’s game being a nationally televised contest. Games 5-7 are, of course, “if necessary” in the best-of-seven series.
This will be a rematch from last year’s Eastern Conference finals, which the Bruins won by way of a 4-0 series sweep.
The Hurricanes will be entering this series full of confidence, after sweeping the Rangers in their best-of-five qualifying series last week. The Bruins landed the Hurricanes in the first round by virtue of going winless during the round-robin tournament atop the Eastern Conference, dropping the President’s Trophy-winning Bruins to the No. 4 seed in the conference.