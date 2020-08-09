BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 286 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Sunday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 112,459 while the total number of deaths is 8,514.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.8% for a second straight day.
There were 17,152 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,311,358 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there are 375 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 11 from Saturday. There are 60 patients currently in intensive care.
There were also 43 new probable cases reported Sunday for a total of 8,581 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.