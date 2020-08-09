Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Five people were injured during a shooting outside a house party in Brockton late Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded to Laureston Street after receiving ShotSpotter alerts around 10:30 p.m. The electronic gunshot detection system reported six rounds.
Brockton Police recovered five shell casings from the scene.
Four men from Boston and one man from Everett were injured in the shooting. Two people went to the hospital on their own with non-life threatening injuries. Three others were taken to area hospitals by Brewster Ambulance.
The incident is under investigation by Brockton Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.