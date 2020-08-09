BOSTON (CBS) — There is no doubt that the Commonwealth has been hot this Summer, and the upcoming week will be no exception. Sunday’s high temperatures settled in the low 90s in many spots, like Boston, Bedford, and Manchester, New Hampshire. It was just a taste of what is to come in the next couple of days.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* has been issued for parts of southern New England for Monday and Tuesday during peak heating hours of 12-8 p.m. Air temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 90s, but combining the increasing humidity, heat indices will soar into the upper 90s.

Boston will likely be hitting its third heat wave of the season, starting today and stretching into Wednesday. The peak of the heat arrives on Tuesday, as afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 90s.

Boston is currently sitting at 11 90°+ days, which is exactly the average pace for the year. Only 24 miles to the northwest and a bit more representative of the metro area, Bedford has 24 days, well-above their seasonal average pace. This really speaks to how hot it’s been for most this summer.

Temperatures state-wide have averaged 71.2° this summer. If temperatures continue on this pace, Massachusetts will make a run for the all-time hottest summer average temperature on record for the state, currently sitting at 70.8° set in 1949. Looking at the temperature graph from the last 120 years, it’s clear that summers in the state are getting hotter — almost 3°F in the last 125 years!

Although there are some isolated rain chances for Monday and Tuesday, by Wednesday a front will slowly try to push through southern New England. This will bring some much needed showers and storms to the area. Behind the front, Thursday turns a bit cooler — only in the middle 80s.

Stay cool!