SEEKONK (CBS) – A New Bedford man was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Seekonk on Saturday morning. A Massachusetts State Trooper was also injured when his cruiser was struck while he was investigating the crash.
The single-vehicle rollover happened on Route 195 eastbound a little after 3 a.m. The New Bedford man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Because of the severity of the man’s injuries state police were called to the scene. While investigating, a 32-year-old trooper was minorly injured when his cruiser was struck by a 74-year-old Yarmouthport woman driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4. The trooper was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for examination and released.
The driver of the RAV4 was not taken to the hospital. She may be cited in the crash.
The cause of the initial crash is under investigation.