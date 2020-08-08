BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 320 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 112,173 while the total number of deaths is 8,500.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.8% as of Friday, down from 1.9% on Thursday.
There were 16,589 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,294,206 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, there are 386 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease/increase of four from Friday. There are 68 patients currently in intensive care.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were also 100 new probable cases reported Friday for a total of 8,538 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.