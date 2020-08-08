5 Blue Jays Pitchers Combine On 4-Hitter, Beat Red Sox 2-1Five Toronto pitchers combined on a four-hitter, lifting the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.

Revolution, MLS To Resume Regular Season After Florida TournamentThe New England Revolution will return to play Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. when they host the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium.

Celtics Crush Raptors 122-100, Keep 2 Seed Hopes AliveJaylen Brown scored 20 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 and the Boston Celtics never trailed on the way to an emphatic 122-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Alex Verdugo Hits 2 Home Runs, Makes Spectacular Catch As Red Sox Hold Off Blue Jays, 5-3Alex Verdugo hit two solo homers over the Green Monster and made a homer-robbing grab as the Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3.

Cam Newton Learning That Perception Doesn't Match Reality With Bill BelichickIn a moment of honesty this summer, Cam Newton admitted that he briefly fell victim to believing in the hype and the narrative about his new boss.