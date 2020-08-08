BOSTON (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday, one of which will provide $400 in enhanced unemployment benefits — 25% of which states are expected to cover — after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach an agreement on a coronavirus stimulus relief bill this week.

The other three orders he signed include a payroll tax holiday for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year, as well as extending an eviction moratorium and deferring student loan payments.

“I’m taking action to provide an additional or extra $400 a week and expanded benefits, $400. That’s generous but we want to take care of our people,” Trump said at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump said the federal government will pay 75% of that, but he did not outline where the federal funds would be coming from.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley was unimpressed since the payroll tax funds Social Security, and previously, those on unemployment had received $600 per week on the extended benefits which recently lapsed.

“Don’t let the occupant of the White House distract you,” tweeted Rep. Ayanna Pressley. “He just unilaterally cut Social Security and your unemployment benefits. In the middle of a pandemic.”

But when asked about the President’s executive order asking states to pay 25% of the $400 unemployment relief, an official from a northeastern state run by a Democratic governor laughed. “We don’t have that money,” the official said.

This official went on to say that they were not given any heads up on this executive order and that in the wake of the pandemic, their funds are completely tapped.

When asked by a reporter why $400 instead of the previous $600, Trump responded, “This is the money they need, this is the money they want, this gives them a great incentive to go back to work.”

He went on to say, “there was a difficulty with the 600 number because it really was a disincentive.”

Democrats are likely to challenge the executive actions in court. Trump first laid out the executive orders at a hastily called news conference on Friday at his New Jersey golf club, where he said he wasn’t concerned about the legality of the actions he promised.

Trump also said Saturday his administration was looking at additional income tax and capital gains tax cuts for American taxpayers, besides the payroll tax holiday being instituted by executive order.

“We are going to be looking at capital gains for the purpose of creating jobs and income taxes is self-explanatory, and it will be income tax for middle income and lower-income people but middle-income people who pay a lot of income tax, you have tax inequality. I’m saying that as a Republican, and you do have tax inequality,” Trump said.

He did not provide further details.

