MILTON (CBS) – Curry College is retiring its mascot and changing its logo.
School President Kenneth Quigley, Jr. said the college has been reconsidering the Colonel image for a year and a half.
“It has become clear in a variety of ways that the Colonel mascot image has become a source of concern. In light of this, Curry College has made the decision to retire the Colonel mascot image,” Quigley said in a statement.
Curry plans to use the interlocked C’s as its logo for now.
The college will survey students, faculty, staff and alumni about the Colonel name this fall.