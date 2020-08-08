Comments
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 and the Boston Celtics never trailed on the way to an emphatic 122-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
Kemba Walker scored 17 points in 23 minutes for the Celtics, who led by 40 at one point and kept slim hope alive of catching the Raptors for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Boston also won the season series against Toronto, taking three of the four meetings.
Fred VanVleet scored 13 for Toronto, which got 11 from Kyle Lowry and 11 more from Pascal Siakam.
