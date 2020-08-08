Celtics Crush Raptors 122-100, Keep 2 Seed Hopes AliveJaylen Brown scored 20 points, Jayson Tatum added 18 and the Boston Celtics never trailed on the way to an emphatic 122-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Alex Verdugo Hits 2 Home Runs, Makes Spectacular Catch As Red Sox Hold Off Blue Jays, 5-3Alex Verdugo hit two solo homers over the Green Monster and made a homer-robbing grab as the Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3.

Cam Newton Learning That Perception Doesn't Match Reality With Bill BelichickIn a moment of honesty this summer, Cam Newton admitted that he briefly fell victim to believing in the hype and the narrative about his new boss.

Cam Newton Can't Really Believe He's On The Patriots: 'Just A Surreal Moment'More than a month has now passed, but Cam Newton still finds his landing spot in New England difficult to fully believe.

It Doesn't Sound Like Bill Belichick Gave Much Thought To Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonBill Belichick didn't answer the question directly, but what he did say indicates that opting out was likely never in the cards.