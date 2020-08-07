PLYMOUTH (CBS) – For as long as there have been motorcycles, people have ridden the dirt bikes in the Plymouth woods.
But on Thursday, on one of the trails under power lines, a rider discovered steel spikes in the middle of the trail, anchored to a piece of wood that had been buried.
“Very dangerous, very scary. We don’t know of anyone getting hurt” said Plymouth Police Chief Mike Botieri.
And a few days ago, at a dirt bike trail in Myles Standish State Forest, a steel cable had been stretched across the trail.
“Cable is the most dangerous, that will decapitate you in a second,” says Bobby Bettencourt, of Bettencourt Motorcycles in West Bridgewater. He said a rider going as slow as 25 miles per hour could be decapitated by a cable.
No one has been arrested in either case, but it has dirt-bike enthusiasts on edge.
“That’s some serious stuff. You’re talking about people’s lives on the line,” said Bettencourt