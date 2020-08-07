Comments (3)
BOSTON (CBS) — It was a familiar sight in Boston Friday – another truck fell victim to the low clearance of Storrow Drive.
A truck hit a bridge overpass going westbound by the Kenmore Square exit at about 6 a.m.. It had to be moved to the median where it was laying on its side.
Yeah this is gunna take a while…#storrowed @wbz pic.twitter.com/8tI7f4tNLh
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) August 7, 2020
Massachusetts State Police blocked a lane to clean up debris on the road.
Traffic problems in the area continued throughout Friday morning. Crews were able to pull the truck from the scene hours later.
It’s funny how ignorance just won’t protect you against certain things. Bridges that are lower than your truck are one of those things.
There solutions to this essentially monthly event of inattentive truck drivers hitting these bridges.
One is to have the police actually do their jobs and stop trucks from going on these roads which are clearly marked to prohibit the trucks and for a solution to stop the trucks from getting too far down the road, sensors can be installed and warning lights can tell the trucks to “stop you idiot! your truck is too high for this road!”
They really need a sign above the bridge that says that it is only 10′ 6″ high for clearance. That way, no one will hit it. Oh wait, … there is one.