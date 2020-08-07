BOSTON (CBS) — Rhode Island is now off the list of “lower-risk” states that are exempt from the Massachusetts travel order. Starting Friday, August 7, people coming into Massachusetts from Rhode Island have to follow the new rules.
Anyone entering Massachusetts from Rhode Island and other states outside the northeast will need to fill out a travel form, and quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.
Violators face fines of up to $500 per day.
The decision was made based on Rhode Island’s rising positive test rate, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said earlier in the week.
“I don’t think you should be doing recreational activities [in Rhode Island],” Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. “If you want to recreate, and you don’t want to have to abide by the rules associated with the travel ban, stay in Massachusetts. There’s plenty of nice places to recreate around here.”
Anyone who commutes to Rhode Island for work is exempt, along with the need to grocery shop in Rhode Island.
All other New England states, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii are still exempt from the travel order.