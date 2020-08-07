BOSTON (CBS) – If you see a purple light this evening, it’s because Friday is Purple Heart Day in Massachusetts and across the country.
Several buildings and bridges will be lit up to honor Purple Heart heroes. The nation’s oldest military award is presented to any member of the United States Armed Forces who has been wounded or killed in the line of duty.
In 2018 the U.S. Senate declared 7 August as #PurpleHeartDay. Today we honor the brave U.S. service members who have been killed or wounded on the battlefield. The origin of the Purple Heart dates back to 1782 and it remains the oldest military award still in use. Semper Fidelis. pic.twitter.com/1m98kXZoSG
— Sergeant Major Troy E. Black (@USMCSgtMaj) August 7, 2020
The Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services has posted this list of locations that will be participating. They ask that you post a photo using #PurpleHeartDayMA
Alford Town Hall
Avon Town Hall
Beverly Town Hall
Boston
City Hall
Prudential Tower
Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge
South Station
Government Center Station
Longfellow Bridge
Braintree Town Hall
Brockton City Hall and War Memorial Building
Cambridge City Hall
Dartmouth WWI Monument
Everett Square
Franklin Town Hall
Gloucester City Hall
Halifax Town Hall
Haverhill Fire Station
Holyoke City Hall Clock Tower
Kingston Town Hall Flag Pole
Lawrence Central Bridge
Longmeadow Town Memorial
Lowell Cox Bridge and Canals
Ludlow Town Hall
Marshfield Town Hall
Medford City Hall Clock Tower
Melrose Soldiers and Sailors Memorial
Millis Town Memorials
Nahant Life Saving Station
North Brookfield Haston Library
Palmer Town Hall
Pittsfield City Hall
Raynham
Town Hall
Fire Fighters Memorial
SFC Jared Monti and Cpl. Brian Oliveira Memorials
Rockland Memorial and ST Memorial
Salem City Hall and VFW
Saugus Veterans War Memorial
Scituate Coastline
Westborough Town Hall Clock Tower
Tewksbury Town Common Flag Pole
Uxbridge
Town Hall
Police Station
Fire Station
Wakefield WWII Memorial
Watertown Town Flag Pole
Westfield Town Green Flag Pole
Weymouth Fore River Bridge
Woburn Town Flag Pole
Worcester/ Shrewsbury Kenneth F. Burns Bridge