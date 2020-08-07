BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 320 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 111,853 while the total number of deaths is 8,488.
There were 14,470 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,277,617 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 390 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 13 from Thursday. There are 69 patients currently in intensive care.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were also 97 new probable cases reported Friday for a total of 8,438 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.