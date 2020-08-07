Red Sox Hold Off Blue Jays With Moreland's Bat And BullpenAlex Verdugo hit two solo homers over the Green Monster, and Mitch Moreland had a two-run shot.

Cam Newton Learning That Perception Doesn't Match Reality With Bill BelichickIn a moment of honesty this summer, Cam Newton admitted that he briefly fell victim to believing in the hype and the narrative about his new boss.

Cam Newton Can't Really Believe He's On The Patriots: 'Just A Surreal Moment'More than a month has now passed, but Cam Newton still finds his landing spot in New England difficult to fully believe.

It Doesn't Sound Like Bill Belichick Gave Much Thought To Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonBill Belichick didn't answer the question directly, but what he did say indicates that opting out was likely never in the cards.

Day Leads The Way, Tiger In The Hunt After Round 1 Of PGA ChampionshipBad backs, creaky knees, hardly any applause and one guy who even snapped his driver in two — there was still plenty to complain about as golf’s first major of the COVID-19 era finally got underway. But at least the weatherman got off scot-free.