ASHLAND (CBS) – First responders rescued an injured teen from a quarry in Ashland on Friday.
The teen was stranded on the ledge of the quarry about 50 feet above the water. It took 20 members of the fire department and a tactical team to get the teen out.
“After an evaluation of the terrain, it was decided that the best and the safest way to extricate the victim was to load him into a Stokes Basket and actually carry him out,” said Ashland Fire Department Captain Lyn Moraghan.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.