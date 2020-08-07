TYNGSBORO (CBS) — An 81-year-old woman was rescued by a firefighter after a fire broke out at a Tyngsboro home overnight. Crews responded to Poitras Avenue just after midnight.

Four adults and five kids lived in the home, according to the Tyngsboro Fire Department. Flames blocked the front door, but most of the residents were able to get out through a window with help from the neighbors.

Upon learning that an 81-year-old woman was still stuck in the home, Captain Chris Newton crawled in through a window and found the woman lying on the floor.

Newton, along with the assistance from multiple other firefighters, was able to help the woman through the window to safety. She was treated at the scene and then transported to Lowell General Hospital. The fire department said the woman was conscious throughout the rescue and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Two firefighters were also injured. One was taken to the hospital but both are expected to be OK.

Firefighters from Dunstable, Nashua, Dracut, and Chelmsford helped fight the blaze, which took crews about two hours to extinguish. Firefighters stayed into the morning to monitor hot spots.

Part of the second floor of the home collapsed into the first floor during the fire. The house is considered a total loss, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced.