BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Should you wear gloves to the grocery store? – Annette

You don’t have to wear gloves to the grocery store. Some experts worry it gives people a false sense of your security, and you’re more likely to accidentally contaminate yourself. Instead, avoid touching your hands to your face while you’re shopping, use hand sanitizer as soon as you’re done and wash your hands well when you return home.

Would going back to acupuncture be safe now? – Louise on Facebook

If you’re at high risk, you may want to postpone a trip to the acupuncturist. I know some practices are offering telehealth appointments as an alternative. If you’re low risk, call and make sure your acupuncturist is taking precautions to minimize your risk of infection, like wearing a mask and gloves, cleaning tables between clients and limiting the number of clients.

I had a bad staph infection two years ago. Will my previous infection affect my chances of getting coronavirus?– Janice

Not unless you have an immune disorder that puts you at a higher risk of infections in general. But having a prior staph infection should not make you more susceptible to the coronavirus. However, you should take the same precautions as everyone else to keep yourself safe.

Can you tell me how to wash iceberg lettuce properly so that we are safe from the virus? – Tom from West Bridgewater

You are not going to get sick with the coronavirus by eating tainted iceberg lettuce, but you could get food poisoning if produce is not washed properly. So wash your lettuce well under cold water before consuming it.