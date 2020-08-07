Cam Newton Can't Really Believe He's On The Patriots: 'Just A Surreal Moment'More than a month has now passed, but Cam Newton still finds his landing spot in New England difficult to fully believe.

It Doesn't Sound Like Bill Belichick Gave Much Thought To Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonBill Belichick didn't answer the question directly, but what he did say indicates that opting out was likely never in the cards.

Day Leads The Way, Tiger In The Hunt After Round 1 Of PGA ChampionshipBad backs, creaky knees, hardly any applause and one guy who even snapped his driver in two — there was still plenty to complain about as golf’s first major of the COVID-19 era finally got underway. But at least the weatherman got off scot-free.

Here's What Bruins Need To Do To Avoid Fourth Seed In Eastern Conference PlayoffsIf the Bruins hope to salvage the No. 3 seed instead of ending up as the No. 4 seed in the East, here's what they need to do:

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.