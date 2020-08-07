BOSTON (CBS) – Beer gardens return in Boston this weekend and if you’re worried about going to a gym, try an outdoor fitness class. Both are on our To Do List this week.
BEER GARDENS
The popular Owl’s Nest beer gardens are opening their doors for the season this Saturday, with locations at Herter Park in Allston and on the Esplanade.
Grab a bite to eat from the Night Shift Eats food truck, and of course, try some beer!
The beer gardens will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.
Times vary, and you are encouraged to find updates at Owl’s Nest Boston on Instagram.
https://nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/owls-nest/
When: Wed/Thu 4-10 p.m., Fri/Sat 2-10 p.m., Sun 12-8 p.m.
Where: Owl’s Nest Allston (Hester Park) and Owl’s Nest Esplanade (along the Charles River)
Cost: Prices vary
DRIVE-IN CONCERTS
The Stoneham Chamber of Commerce drive-in concert series is underway.
Events are held in the Stone Zoo parking lot and are free and open to the public.
The next concert takes place August 13th featuring the four piece band Funbucket.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
https://stonehamchamber.org/summer-concert-series/
When: Thursday, Aug. 13 (7pm-8:30pm)
Where: Stone Zoo, 149 Pond Street, Stoneham, MA 02180
Cost: Free
OUTDOOR FITNESS STUDIO
And check out the new outdoor fitness studio at Legacy Place in Dedham.
The Legacy SWEAT studio sits on top of the center’s parking garage.
A mix of classes will be offered now through September.
https://legacyplace.com/9976-2
When: Now through September
Where: Legacy Place Parking Lot Level Three, 680 Legacy Place, Dedham, MA 02026
Cost: Prices vary