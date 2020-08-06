CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Saugus News

SAUGUS (CBS) — Three police officers were stabbed in Saugus Thursday morning, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team. There was a large police presence on Tuttle Street.

Saugus police spokesman John Guilfoil tweeted earlier that “multiple police are injured in Saugus.” Their conditions were not immediately known.

WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler is at the scene and reports Melrose and Wakefield are also present. There are multiple ambulances and police vehicles on the street.

