SAUGUS (CBS) — Three police officers were stabbed in Saugus Thursday morning, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team. There was a large police presence on Tuttle Street.
Saugus police spokesman John Guilfoil tweeted earlier that “multiple police are injured in Saugus.” Their conditions were not immediately known.
WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler is at the scene and reports Melrose and Wakefield are also present. There are multiple ambulances and police vehicles on the street.
BREAKING: large police presence on Tuttle Street in #Saugus. I have also seen Melrose and Wakefield police on scene. Working on getting details. @wbz pic.twitter.com/fBfvqNRWGa
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 6, 2020
