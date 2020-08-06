REVERE (CBS) – The mayor of Revere hopes to put the brakes on a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the city.
“The Revere Public School students will learn remotely until this data improves,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. He also canceled the high school class of 2020’s graduation ceremony next week, along with other city-sponsored events, including the Fall Festival and Pumpkin Run. “Our goal is to roll back some things to prevent a massive drastic closure,” he said.
Revere’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases is above 6% for the second consecutive week. It’s nearly triple the state’s one-week average.
“I do hope and pray that the levels and everything drop,” said Revere mother Dana Wheat. “So that way, the kids can possibly attend school a little bit.”
The chair of Revere’s Board of Health says social gatherings are the biggest problem. “One Revere resident recently contracted the virus at work, and they ended up infecting at least 20 family members and friends at various social gatherings,” said Dr. Nathalee Kong.
At Revere Beach, a group of regulars sat under an umbrella. “I’m afraid of what could happen this fall,” said Carl Fresco, who admitted he and his friends have gotten lax about wearing masks in the heat. “It’s terrible what’s happening.”
Revere has the second-highest COVID-19 rate in the state, with Lynn at the top of the list, and Brockton and Chelsea close behind.