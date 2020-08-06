CBSN BostonWatch Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Providence and state police are looking for two men who were seen around the Providence Place Mall overnight June 1 and 2 in connection with a protest that ended in the burning of a police cruiser. The two men are believed to have information about what happened.

Police are looking for these two men in connection with their investigations of the arson and vandalism of a police cruiser during riots that broke out in the city in June. (Photo credit: FBI)

A group of up to 300 people showed up outside the mall around 11:30 p.m. June 1 to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, when things fell apart quickly.

As a police cruiser was torched and windows of businesses were shattered. Providence Police said a group of 75-to-100 people stormed the mall and looted about 12-to-18 businesses inside before officers forced them back outside.

WATCH: FBI video of wanted individuals

About 65 people were arrested. Thirty-five were from Providence, five from Massachusetts and the rest from towns in Rhode Island.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation and has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be sent at tips.fbi.gov.

