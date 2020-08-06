PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Providence and state police are looking for two men who were seen around the Providence Place Mall overnight June 1 and 2 in connection with a protest that ended in the burning of a police cruiser. The two men are believed to have information about what happened.
A group of up to 300 people showed up outside the mall around 11:30 p.m. June 1 to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, when things fell apart quickly.
As a police cruiser was torched and windows of businesses were shattered. Providence Police said a group of 75-to-100 people stormed the mall and looted about 12-to-18 businesses inside before officers forced them back outside.
WATCH: FBI video of wanted individuals
About 65 people were arrested. Thirty-five were from Providence, five from Massachusetts and the rest from towns in Rhode Island.
The FBI is also involved in the investigation and has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be sent at tips.fbi.gov.