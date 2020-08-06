BOSTON (CBS) — Midway through the third period on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow delivered a hit on Anders Bjork that resulted in a two-minute minor penalty for charging. Replays showed a dangerous, high-speed hit delivered from the blind side of the Bruins’ player, and many viewers assumed that supplementary discipline — or at least a hearing — was in store for Goodrow.
Alas, that added level of discipline won’t be coming.
NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty reported Thursday that the NHL will not issue any supplementary discipline to Goodrow for the hit.
“Bjork’s head position changed as he shot the puck and lowered immediately prior to the hit being delivered, and in the league’s estimation Goodrow had already committed to making the hit and wouldn’t be able to change course at the last minute,” Haggerty reported.
#GoBolts Barclay Goodrow catches #NHLBruins Anders Bjork up high. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/GCO3YBM2pu
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) August 5, 2020
Bjork returned to the game after the hit, which also is a consideration of the NHL’s department of player safety.
The Lightning will play their final round robin game on Saturday against Philadelphia, looking to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins will conclude their round robin play on Sunday vs. Washington, hoping to climb to the No. 3 spot instead of earning the fourth seed in the East.