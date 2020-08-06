Boston College Football Announces 10-Game Schedule For 2020, With Notre Dame Visiting Alumni StadiumThe ACC has announced its revised schedule for the upcoming campaign with Boston College set to play 10 games, including six at home.

'It's Not Something We've Never Seen Before': Columbia University Cardiologist On Red Sox Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez's Developing Heart Condition Due To COVID-19The Columbia University cardiologist discusses what she's seen in terms of the effects of COVID-19 on the heart, like the case of Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

Alex Verdugo On First Red Sox Home Run: 'It Felt Amazing'Alex Verdugo broke out of his slump with a two-run blast to right field to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. It would prove to be all the offense necessary in what ended up as a 5-0 Red Sox win.

Robert Williams Demolishes Nets In Celtics Blowout WinBoston Celtics fans wanted to see two things Wednesday night: A Celtics victory, and playing time for Robert Williams. They got both of those requests -- in a big way.

Robert Williams, Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics In Rout Of Nets, 149-115Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Robert Williams had a career-high 18 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Brooklyn Nets 149-115.