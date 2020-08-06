BOSTON (CBS) — Fewer people filed new claims for unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Massachusetts last week, according to the latest federal numbers. Nationwide fewer Americans applied for jobless aid, though the country still saw a staggering 1.2 million new applications.
Massachusetts reported 15,218 new unemployment claims. That’s about 4,400 fewer than the previous week. The number of people in the state seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which covers independent contractors and “gig economy” workers who are not typically part of the unemployment system, dropped by 5,000 to 9,765.
There are 31 million people in the United States collecting unemployment benefits, CBS News reports. The extra $600 in federal jobless aid that unemployed people have been receiving during the pandemic expired last week. Congress is still negotiating an extension of the benefits, though it may be at a reduced level.
Learn more about applying for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts here.