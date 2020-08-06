BROOKLINE (CBS) – The town of Brookline has sent incorrect mail-in ballots to approximately 30 voters.
According to Town Administrator Mel Kleckner, about 30 people who wanted a mail-in ballot for the state’s September primary received a ballot for the wrong party.
“We regret this error and are working collaboratively with the Secretary of State’s Office to understand how it happened and are committed to correcting it to ensure that every voter who wishes to vote in the upcoming state primary is able to do so,” Kleckner said.
Kleckner said while the town clerk’s office and the Elections Division of the Office of the Secretary of State are investigating how the mistake happened, staff have been retrained and procedures have changed to ensure the correct ballots are mailed out in the future. So far, the town has sent out about 7,000 ballots.
Brookline voters who received mail-in ballots for the primary should check to make sure they have the correct ballot. The town has posted sample ballots on its website for comparison. If there is an error, voters should call the town clerk’s office.