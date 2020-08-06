EVERETT (CBS) – Two people were rescued from a burning apartment building in Everett early Thursday in a busy overnight for firefighters in the area.

The fire broke out in a second floor unit in the Linden Street building around 1:30 a.m.

“Flames. I saw flames coming out of his apartment, and I was like ‘Oh my God, this whole place is going to go up in fire. That’s what I thought,” resident Lydia Salazar told reporters after escaping safely.

Everett Fire Chief Tony Carli said the flames spread out into the hallway but they were mostly able to contain the fire to that one apartment.

Firefighters rescued two people during the fire, a man from the third floor and a woman from the first floor.

No one was hurt, but Everett firefighters had to call for backup from neighboring towns.

“Quick work from the surrounding communities, quick work from my folks that came in here. They didn’t hesitate at all. Rescues over ladders on the first and third floor, which is great to see. We’re thankful everybody is safe, thankful my guys are safe,” Carli said.

The chief said about 50 people live in the building and many are already back in their apartments. It’s still not clear yet how the fire started.

In addition to the Everett fire, there were two others in nearby Revere. In one of those fires, a man was rescued from a burning home on John Mooney Road.

Napoleon Candida said smoke was filling the house so he broke through a window and was going to jump just as firefighters arrived.

“I poked my head out just to get a bit of air and I yelled for help and they spot me. They told me not to jump, so I hold on but I was already about to jump. They finally raised the ladder up and they got me. I’m very thankful for what they did,” he said.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.