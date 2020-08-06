Comments
SALEM (CBS) – Salem’s Essex Probate and Family Court is closed after someone at the court tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The court will reopen on Friday.
Other courts have also been closed due to coronavirus, including Barnstable District Court, Barnstable Juvenile Court, Charlestown Division of the Boston Municipal Court, Wareham District Court and Wareham Juvenile Court.
Massachusetts courts have reopened on a limited basis with strict procedures in place, including health screenings and mask and social distancing requirements. Jury trials have been suspended in courts until Sept. 8.