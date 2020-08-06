BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Both Kay and Cheryl want to know if it’s safe to go to an eye appointment, especially since the doctor has to sit nose-to-nose with their patients.

It should be fine. Many eye practices are using a special plastic shield on the machine they use to look into your eyes. They should also be wearing masks and possibly goggles or face shields to protect their eyes. You can call ahead to find out what precautions your practice is taking to protect patients and staff.



“As public libraries begin to open, allowing patrons to pick up requested materials, is it safe to have those materials in our homes and handling them?” – Diana

It’s unlikely you will contract the coronavirus from a library book, but the risk is probably not zero. So if you take materials out from the library, it wouldn’t be unreasonable, especially if you’re high risk, to let them sit for a few days before using them.

“My husband and I are both over 65, and he is on chemotherapy for colon cancer. Can we visit and eat with close friends outside?” – Betsey on Facebook

If you remain outdoors, wear masks, stay socially distanced and bring your own food and drink, it might be fine. But keep in your mind, you and your husband are high-risk, so please be very careful not to put yourselves in harm’s way.

“I am a Massachusetts resident whose doctors are in Rhode Island. If I leave Massachusetts and go to Rhode Island for medical care and then return home to Massachusetts, do I need to self-quarantine for 14 days?” – Deb

That is a good question. I saw that residents from Rhode Island are exempt if they travel to Massachusetts for medical care, but I did not see the reverse. I would imagine that the same would apply to you, but to be sure, you might want to contact the Department of Public Health directly.