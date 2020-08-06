BOSTON (CBS) — Jeff Hafley’s first season at Chestnut Hill is going to be a unique one. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an interesting start to his career as head coach of the Boston College football team, and at times, it seemed as though his first gig as a head coach would have to wait.

But now, Hafely and his Eagles have a new schedule for the 2020 season. The ACC has announced its revised schedule for the upcoming campaign, with Boston College set to play 10 games. That’s one fewer than they’d normally play, and just one of those games will come against an out of conference foe.

Six of those games will come at Alumni Stadium, though it’s still unclear if there will be any gold and maroon-clad fans there to watch. BC’s season opener against Ohio will be held without fans, and capacity will be reduced at Alumni if fans are allowed at some point this season — pending approval by state and local officials.

Here is Boston College’s new football schedule, with kickoff times TBA:

Saturday, Sept. 12 vs. Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 19 at Duke*

Saturday, Sept. 26 BYE

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. North Carolina*

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Pitt*

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech*

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Georgia Tech*

Saturday, Oct. 31 at Clemson*

Saturday, Nov. 7 at Syracuse*

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Notre Dame*

Saturday, Nov. 21 BYE

Friday, Nov. 27 vs. Louisville*

Saturday, Dec. 5 at Virginia*

*ACC Games

After kicking off the season with a non-conference meeting against Ohio at the Heights on Sept. 12, the Eagles will play 10 straight against ACC opponents. Conference play begins against Duke on Sept. 19, the first game between the Eagles and the Blue Devils since 2015.

The Eagles will close October by paying a visit to defending ACC champion Clemson for the second straight season. A few weeks later, Notre Dame — in its first season in the ACC — will visit Boston College. The Eagles will be looking for their first win over the Fighting Irish since 2008.

As far as how the new schedule is different from the old one, games against Purdue, Kansas, Holy Cross, North Carolina State, Florida State, and Wake Forest are out, while Notre Dame, Duke, Pitt, Georgia Tech and Virginia are new additions.