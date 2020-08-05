Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Police charged two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston man on King Street in Worcester on Monday.
Jacob Grice, 35, of Worcester, faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, and Amber Gravel, 27, of Worcester is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Police responded to King Street for a number of gunshots at 5:39 a.m. Monday. They found a 31-year-old Boston man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim’s identity has not been released. Worcester Police say the victim was not previously known to them. Grice and Grave will be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Thursday.