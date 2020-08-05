(MARE) – Anthony is an active, social young man of Caucasian descent. He loves to play soccer, which is one of his biggest strengths. He enjoys being part of a team, and his skills are always improving. Anthony is also interested in video games and he is a huge fan of Michael Jackson music. In addition to knowing many of Michael Jackson’s songs by heart, he has also learned how to dance like him! Anthony is doing well academically. He is very social and gets along with his peers.

Legally freed for adoption, Anthony would thrive in a permanent family consisting of one or two parents. Interested families will need to be open to two visits per year in Massachusetts with his birth mother and siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.