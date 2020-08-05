WAREHAM (CBS) — A 71-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing through a Wareham building while “highly intoxicated.” John Lopes, of Marion, is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Wareham police responded to the crash scene on Main Street shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Photos show that the car completely entered the building.
“There were no injuries; however the operator of the vehicle appeared to be highly intoxicated, and the building was severely damaged,” police said in a statement.
Officers arrested Lopes at the scene.
“Incidents with people driving under the influence are very troubling. In these particular cases, we are lucky that no one was seriously injured or killed because of someone’s reckless conduct,” Police Chief John Walceck said. “Our police department has zero tolerance for people who selfishly choose to endanger lives while behind the wheel.”